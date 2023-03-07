FOX40
Posted: Mar 7, 2023 / 02:52 PM PST
Updated: Mar 7, 2023 / 02:52 PM PST
Catching up with the Kings with James Ham. Gary, Scott, and James are all going over the King’s upcoming match this Thursday on the 9th versus the Knicks on TNT and Saturday on the 11th at the Suns.
