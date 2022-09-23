Starting today through Nov 21st – we are offering a FREE Ecobee Premium Smart Thermostat for all families who install a solar system through Century 22 Solar and Home

Century 22 Solar and Home Innovation were founded in 2021. While our brand is new to the market, we have more than 12 years of experience. Our approach is simple but powerful “We’ll treat You Like We Would Our Moms” which means we pride ourselves on core values of respect, integrity, and honesty when interacting with your family, home, or business.

At Century 22 Solar and Home, we are passionate about renewable energy and technology. That’s why we’ve partnered with the industry’s best to provide your home or business with technology that is cur-rent and innovative.

Our goal is clear. We want to make the world a better place by installing products and providing services that are convenient and affordable for all income levels.

Today, our focus is residential and commercial solar. Soon, we’ll include home automation products. We offer a variety of products from smart appliances, energy monitors, smart plugs, cameras, and much more. Allow Century 22 Solar and Home to turn your home or office space into a technological genius. Call us today!



century22solar.com