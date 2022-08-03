The ALS Association Greater Sacramento Chapter’s first annual CEO Soak, in partnership with DOCO (Downtown Commons), is a “dressed up” version of the Ice Bucket Challenge, engaging corporate leadership to get soaked while raising money and awareness to benefit nearly 230 people in our community currently living with ALS. With the help of Sacramento Kings emcee Scott “Fresh” Freshour, the Chapter plans to soak 10 CEOs and executives from the greater Sacramento area on Friday, August12, at 11 a.m. on the iconic DOCO plaza in front of Golden 1 Center. Monies raised will benefit local families living with ALS no-cost services like durable medical equipment, multidisciplinary clinics, transportation to medical appointments, and home visits with specialists.



