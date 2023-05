CFRST is a nonprofit 501c3 that focuses on raising funds to supply volunteer and small fire

departments that cannot afford safety equipment and crucial training.

California First Responder Support Team

860 Shasta Circle, El Dorado Hills, ca.

5 Alarm 5K and Chili Cook-off

5/13/2023

Check in starts at 7am, first race starts at 8am

Black Miners Bar, Folsom Ca. 95630

$45 for adults.



https://cfrst.org/