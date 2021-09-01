The 31st annual Chalk It Up! Chalk Art and Music Festival will return to it’s Fremont Park location over Labor Day Weekend 2021 (September 4-6) in addition to having volunteer chalk artists at locations around the town!

2020 saw the 30th annual Chalk It Up Chalk Art & Music Festival come to life on sidewalks, parking lots and driveways throughout the greater Sacramento region in 2020. For 2021, the host location Fremont Park (16th and 17th Street / P and Q Streets) will once again come to life as volunteer chalk artists come together to carry on Chalk It Up’s mission to support Sacramento artists and the programs that inspire them. Head out for 3 days of live music, food trucks, local vendors, kids activities and hundreds of volunteer artists creating stunning works of art on the sidewalks around 16th and Q streets in midtown Sacramento.

Chalk It Up Chalk Art and Music Festival

Sat, Sep 4 – 6

10 am – 6 pm

Fremont Park

Free

chalkitup.org

@chalkitupsac