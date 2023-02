Chef Taka Watanabe does it all: private multi-course in-home sushi parties, home sushi delivery to select areas by pre-order, and pop-up events at the Fair Oaks Brew Pub on most Sundays and Mondays. Check out cheftakawatanabe.com for details. Send all inquiries to cheftakawatanabe@gmail.com

