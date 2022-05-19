Ridding your carpet of potential health risks. Chem-dry uses a hot carbination extration method which reaches deep into carpet fibers and removes dirt. The process uses 80 percent less water than traditional steam cleaning, so carpets will dry in a couple hours versus multiple days.



A green carpet cleaner meaning it avoids harsh chemicals, meets air quality requirements, and is safe for humans and animals.



Specializes in pet urine and odor removal, specialty stain removal (wine, blood, coffee and more), upholstery cleaning, and carpet cleaning.

