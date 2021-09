NORTH PORT, Fla. (KTVX) — The sister of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the case of Gabby Petito, has shared postcards she received while the couple was on a cross-country road trip.

Throughout the summer months, Petito and her fiance, Laundrie, were on a cross-country road trip. After leaving New York, the couple entered Utah around August. Petito and Laundrie visited multiple areas in Utah and shared postcards with Brian's sister, Cassie Laundrie, and her family.