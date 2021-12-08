Chevy’s Got Something Tasty For You

CHEVYS CELEBRATES THE HOLIDAYS WITH A HOLIDAY CHEVIESTA!



Holiday Tamales, Cranberry Cadillac Margaritas and Gift Card Promotions to start on Monday, November 22nd and will run through until Sunday, December 26th



Chevys Fresh Mex invites guests to celebrate and enjoy Chevys Traditions this holiday season with a Cheviesta which starts today and will run until December 26th. Guests will be able to purchase one dozen hand-made tamales for $24. Guests will be able to choose from Chicken, Carnitas or Sweet Corn tamales with the option to mix & match in increments of 6. Tamale orders require 24-hour notice. Order online at https://www.chevys.com, in store, or call 888-Tortilla.



Chevys is bringing back their seasonal fan favorite, the Cranberry Cadillac Margarita. The cocktail is made special for the holidays with premium Lunazul Reposado Tequila, triple sec, sweet and sour, hand-crafted cranberry purée, and Cointreau Noir. This will also be available for the first time as a 32oz. Margarita To-Go.



‘Tis the season for Chevys Holiday Gift Card Promotion. From November 22nd through December 26th guests can purchase $50 in physical Gift Cards to receive a $10 Bonus Card. Bonus cards can be used at the restaurants January 1 through March 31, 2022. As an added bonus, starting Black Friday (11/26) through Cyber Monday (11/29) Chevys will be giving out (2) $10 Bonus Cards for every $50 in Gift Cards purchased.



Chevys Holiday Traditions are available at these participating locations: South San Francisco, Vallejo, Sacramento, Fairfield, Arlington, Elk Grove, Emeryville, Greenbelt, Orlando/Millenia, Miami, O’Fallon, Olivette, Roseville, Santa Rosa and Union City

