Emmy Award in 2018 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the “SNL” song “Come Back, Barack” Redd was previously a performer at Chicago’s Second City.

Chris Redd is a repertory player on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and portrays Gary Williams on the network’s new comedy “Kenan.”

Redd currently stars in the Peacock series “Bust Down” opposite Sam Jay, Jak Knight and Langston Kerman, and has an hour long special in the works for HBO Max.

Redd starred in the cult-classic series “Wet Hot American Summer” and was featured in NBC’s “Will & Grace”, Netflix’s “Love”, Comedy Central’s “Detroiters” and “Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents.” Additionally, Redd was featured as a 2016 Standup New Face at Just for Laughs in Montreal.

