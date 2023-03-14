Christian Brothers High School’s largest fundraiser of the year is Saturday, March 18. The theme for this year’s Annual Auction is “Meet Me in Paris”, and all the funds raised goes to support CB students through tuition assistance and other programs. While the event sold out in record time, there is still a way to get involved and make a difference! The virtual silent auction opens today, Tuesday, March 14. You don’t need a ticket to bid on some amazing prizes, such as a trip to Hawaii, a painting from local artist, Tim Collom, a golf experience with local radio personality and CB grad, Frank LaRosa ’62, wine tastings at local wineries, ski experiences, senior portrait sessions, and so much more! Head to pariscbauction.givesmart.com to participate.

