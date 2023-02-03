Preliminary auditions for Got Talent Sacramento are March 2! All ages and talents welcome! cytsacramento.org/events

Christian Youth Theater develops character and creativity through quality theater arts training

that brings families and communities together while reflecting the Jesus. With Chapters in both

Folsom and Roseville, CYT is an after-school theater-arts educational program for students ages

5-18. We offer classes in drama, dance, voice and other theater-arts specialty classes, as well as

Broadway-style performance opportunities in fall, winter and spring, and musical-theater day

camps in the summer!





You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown

Feb 10-18

1100 Blue Ravine Road, Folsom CA 95630

Ticket information: $16 online/$18 at the door