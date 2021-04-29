Christian Youth Theater Presents Godspell!

Christian Youth Theater develops character and creativity in kids of all ages through quality theater arts training that brings families and communities together while reflecting the creator. CYT is an after-school theater-arts educational program for students ages 4-18. We offer classes in drama, dance, voice, and other theater-arts specialty classes, as well as Broadway-style performance opportunities in fall, winter, and spring. And musical-theater day camps in the summer!

Godspell

Sat May 1 – May 8

Multiple Showings

2401 Olympus Drive

Roseville, 95661

On An Outdoor Stage

Livestreaming Options Are Also Available

$16

Cytsacramento.Org/Shows



CYT Sacramento

Roseville, Ca

(916) 623-4300

Cytsacramento.Org

@Cytsacramento