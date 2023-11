Christmas Around the World Food Festival

● Middle Eastern, Armenian, Greek, Russian, Ethiopian, Serbian, Ukrainian, and American Foods, Baked Goods, Religious Gifts, Raffles and more!

● Saturday, November 11 from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm at the Hellenic Center of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation (616 Alhambra Boulevard, Sacramento)

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction