National best-selling author Jaimal Yogis signs his new graphic novel.



Grace and her friends must protect a newly hatched dragon from mysterious evildoers. When grace moves to Hong Kong with her mom and new stepdad, her biggest concern is making friends at her fancy new boarding school. But when a mysterious old woman gifts her a dragon egg during a field trip, Grace discovers that the wonderful stories of dragons she heard when she was a young girl might actually be real–especially when the egg hatches overnight.

The dragon has immense powers that Grace has yet to understand. And that puts them both in danger from mysterious forces intent on abusing the dragon’s power. And now it’s up to Grace and her school friends to uncover the sinister plot threatening the entire city!

Jaimal Yogis is a Sacramento-raised, award-winning writer of numerous books, including Saltwater Buddha, The Fear Project, and All Our Waves Are Water, which have been internationally praised and translated into numerous languages. More recently, he has been writing children’s books, like Mop Rides the Waves of Life, which was named a 2020 favorite by the Children’s Book Review and one of the best sports books for all ages by Book Riot. The next picture book in the series, Mop Rides the Waves of Change, is out now with a third Mop on the way. Jaimal’s middle-grade graphic novel series, City of Dragons—a collaboration with Vivian Truong—is also just releasing from Scholastic and Booklist calls it “a fun, action-packed romp through Hong Kong.” Jaimal’s award-winning journalism has appeared in publications like The Washington Post, ESPN Magazine, The Atlantic, and many others. He lives near San Francisco’s ocean beach with his wife, Amy, and their three boys. If he’s not writing or playing with his family, he’s probably surfing.

Vivian Truong, the artist and co-creator of City of Dragons, is a comic artist who has created artwork for Riot Games, Mihoyo, Rebellion, and more. Her work includes the Punches and Plants webcomic series for the popular MOBA game League of Legends. She also works as a storyboard artist for game studios, a digital production studio, and a children’s book publisher. She currently lives in London.

City of Dragons book signing at Capital Books

9/23

6 pm

1011 K Street, Sacramento, CA. 95814

capitalbooksonk.com/events