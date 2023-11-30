Get ready to immerse yourself in the joyous ambiance of the holiday season at CLARA’s Holiday Market. CLARA, home to the E. Claire Raley Studios for the Performing Arts, is delighted to announce its collaboration with McKeever School of Irish Dance for the Holiday Market on Sunday, December 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 2420 N St, Sacramento, CA.

The Holiday Market will feature a diverse selection of local artisans, offering an opportunity to discover unique gifts for the festive season. Noteworthy for its emphasis on sustainability and community, this market highlights talented individuals who embody the spirit of creativity and collaboration.

Featured Vendors:

Second Chance Gnomes by Lena: Teen entrepreneur and CLARA alum Lena Mundhenk brings adorable stuffed gnomes to life from donated and thrifted scraps, infusing each creation with eco-friendly charm.

Twine and Leaf — a jewelry line created by Liz Baxmeyer, a former program manager for CLARA resident organization Southside Unlimited — brings flexible creativity to CLARA, offering delightful and unique seasonal creations.

Rosebud and Root Designs: Meticulously crafted floral wreaths by Rosebud and Root Designs add a touch of natural beauty and charm to any space.

Freda Narh’s Handmade African Baskets: Immerse yourself in the rich cultural artistry of artist Freda Narh, who brings a unique and lovely touch to this distinctive art form.

Don’t miss this opportunity to support local artists and find unique gifts for your loved ones. Embrace the holiday magic at CLARA’s Holiday Market on December 3rd – a festive, family-friendly event filled with unique treasures, joyous vibes, and the spirit of community.

Details About CLARA

CLARA, located at 2420 N St, Sacramento, CA, is a 501(c)3 organization with a mission to provide education and resources, fostering the creative potential of local arts and culture. The historic building, celebrating its 100th anniversary, serves as a vibrant arts and education hub, bringing together artists, performers, and the community to celebrate the arts.



