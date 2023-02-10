Founded in 1950 by Charlie Clark, Lodi, Calif.-based Clark Pest Control has grown from one man with a truck in Stockton, CA to one of California’s largest pest management providers, with a network of 28 regional service centers around the state. The company offers innovative pest management, termite control, mosquito control, weed control, bird exclusion, bed bug remediation, and burrowing rodent solutions for businesses and residential customers.



