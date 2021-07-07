Clayton Ketcher Racing

The boys and Clayton chat about his racing career up to this point and what his future plans with racing are.

The NASA Teen Mazda Challenge is a unique program designed specifically for young drivers coming out of karting, entering sports car racing. Drivers between 13 and 20 years old by the time of their regions first race of the season are provided opportunities to help them advance their racing career, such as eligibility to compete in Mazda’s annual MX-5 Cup Shootout, which boasts a grand prize scholarship valued at $110,000 applicable to a season of racing in the professional sports car series Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires®. In addition to this prestigious award, TMC has a number of other generous programs that provide unique benefits to up-and-coming drivers striving to advance their motorsport career.

@claytonketcherracing