Join Caltrans for their first Clean California Days of Action Family Education & Job Fair! Free public transportation is available from Sacramento Regional Transit! This family-friendly event features food trucks, informational booths, educational games and activities, and other fun stuff! Check out the new electric Bookmobile from Sacramento County Library, take photos with Caltrans trucks, and meet Safety Sam — the new mascot, learn about the importance of bats in the environment, and help create mosaic art for a Caltrans transportation project! They’ll also have job recruitment information available from several agencies and free shredding and e-waste collection!



https://www.sacramento365.com/event/clean-california-family-education-fair/



Free Transportation is being provided to the event by Sacramento Regional Transit. The flyer is available at https://www.sacrt.com/apps/sacrt-free-ride-flyers/

