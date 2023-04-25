Singer Songwriter, band leader and co-producer of Expressions Artistic Showcase and Departure the Jazz Show Born on the island of Barbados, Clemón grew up in a world where music is rooted in all aspects of the culture.

With a variety of diverse experience and culture, his music is a melodic infusion of the West Indies, Seattle’s Alternative Rock and New Orleans Jazz.

His voice carries along a sultry style with a raspy touch that makes his sound unique like a folk singer, with a wide array of covers and original songs.

Clemón has also performed for the San Francisco Giants, where he sung the National Anthem at Giants Stadium to 40,000 people as well as televised events with the Sacramento Kings.



www.clemoncharles.com





Expressions

4/28/2023

7pm

Lions Roar Dharma Center

3240 B street Sacramento ca

https://www.middlewayhealthfoundation.org/