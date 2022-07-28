Cliff Huey is promoting the live music series at Strikes Unlimited in Rocklin CA. Strikes has live music without a cover charge every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night inside Strikes at Halftime Bar and Grill.

Cliff Huey performs every Thursday night from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday nights live music is from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.



Strikes hosts Northern California hottest and most popular acts from country to rock and roll.

In addition to Live Music, guests can bowl, play in the arcade and enjoy great food and drinks at Halftime Bar and Grill. A fun and full evening for the whole family.



5681 Lonetree Blvd. Rocklin, CA 95765

(816) 626-3600

strikesrocklin.com

