Coast Side Clinic

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Health officials in Stanislaus County announced Monday they will be closing vaccination sites in Modesto, Patterson and Oakdale as they shift to providing vaccinations through mobile clinics.

The vaccination site in Oakdale will provide its last second-dose clinic on May 14, and the sites in Modesto and Patterson will close by the end of May, according to a release by the Stanislaus County Health Services Agency.