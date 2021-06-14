Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
California
Coronavirus
Vaccine Tracker
Inside California Politics
Politics
National and World News
Destination California
Entertainment
Honoring Black History
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Business
Podcasts
NewsNation
Mystery Wire
Video
Traffic Map
Watch Live
Top Stories
US intel report warns of more violence by QAnon followers
Antelope woman says her house has been hit by cars 7 times over the past decade
Video
Oak Park, Curtis Park see more traffic due to Highway 99 closure
Video
Rethinking tequila: Premium brands aim to change perceptions
Morning
Family Focus
Open For Business
Adopt a Pet
Weather
FOX40 Weather in 40
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Destination California
Sports
Extra Point: Powered by Ford
Final Quarter – High school football scores
Baseball
Basketball
Kings
Football
49ers
Raiders
Soccer
Indy 500
Community
Community Calendar
Contests
UC Davis Healthy Minute
Supporting Small Businesses
Conversations for Change
Save Sac Restaurants
Class of 2021
In Your Neighborhood
Studio40 LIVE
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna TV
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at FOX40
Search
Search
Search
Coast Side Clinic
Studio40 LIVE
Posted:
Jun 14, 2021 / 03:49 PM PDT
/
Updated:
Jun 14, 2021 / 03:49 PM PDT
Coast Side Clinic
(916) 603-2000
coastsideclinic.com
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Don't miss
Alternate routes to use during Highway 99 closure this week
Video
Who is running in the California recall?
Conversations for Change: Sonia Lewis
Video
Sen. Padilla joins Inside California Politics for exclusive town hall
Video
More Featured
Latest News
US intel report warns of more violence by QAnon followers
Antelope woman says her house has been hit by cars 7 times over the past decade
Video
Oak Park, Curtis Park see more traffic due to Highway 99 closure
Video
Rethinking tequila: Premium brands aim to change perceptions
Doctors warn of burns from asphalt as heat wave hits US West
California lawmakers OK budget placeholder as talks continue
More News