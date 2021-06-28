Coast Side Clinic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In some ways, California's new spending plan — poised for a final vote in the state Legislature on Monday — is all about going backward: Back to a time before the pandemic, when California's roaring economy fueled budget surpluses.

The $262.6 billion proposal would restore spending cuts to public schools, colleges and universities, the courts, child support services and state worker salaries — all things that were cut last year when state officials thought they were facing a record budget deficit because of the coronavirus.