Coast Side Clinic

NEW YORK (AP) — The next book by former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is addressed to his fellow Republicans.

“Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden" will be published Nov. 16, Threshold Editions announced Monday. Threshold, a conservative imprint of Simon & Schuster, is calling the book “a timely and urgent guide to moving the party forward.”