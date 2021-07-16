Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
California
Coronavirus
Vaccine Tracker
Inside California Politics
Politics
National and World News
Destination California
Entertainment
Honoring Black History
Business
Podcasts
NewsNation
Mystery Wire
Video
Traffic Map
Watch Live
Top Stories
Judge orders end to DACA, current enrollees safe for now
NWS: Thunderstorms could bring dangerous lightning to the mountains, foothills
Monkeypox case confirmed in Texas man who traveled from Nigeria, CDC says
Fairfield woman identified as victim in deadly domestic violence incident
Morning
Family Focus
Open For Business
Adopt a Pet
Weather
FOX40 Weather in 40
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Warnings
Destination California
Sports
Extra Point: Powered by Ford
2021 MLB All-Star Game
Kings
Baseball
Football
49ers
Raiders
Soccer
Community
Community Calendar
Contests
UC Davis Healthy Minute
Supporting Small Businesses
Conversations for Change
Save Sac Restaurants
Class of 2021
In Your Neighborhood
Studio40 LIVE
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Rescanning for NextGen TV
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna TV
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at FOX40
Search
Search
Search
Coast Side Clinic
Studio40 LIVE
Posted:
Jul 16, 2021 / 01:47 PM PDT
/
Updated:
Jul 16, 2021 / 01:47 PM PDT
Coast Side Clinic
(916) 603-2000
coastsideclinic.com
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Don't miss
Tickets going on sale for California Capital Airshow’s return in September
Video
Drought exposes abandoned Gold Rush village in Folsom Lake
Video
DMV offers free REAL ID upgrade
Video
Who is running in the California recall?
More Featured
Latest News
Judge orders end to DACA, current enrollees safe for now
NWS: Thunderstorms could bring dangerous lightning to the mountains, foothills
Monkeypox case confirmed in Texas man who traveled from Nigeria, CDC says
Fairfield woman identified as victim in deadly domestic violence incident
‘Pregnant man,’ other inclusive emojis unveiled as possible new icons
Eiffel Tower reopens with new requirement for visitors: COVID passes
More News