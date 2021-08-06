Coast Side Clinic

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two powerful California Republicans urged members of the state GOP Friday to withhold an endorsement in the upcoming recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

The California Republican Party has been squabbling over whether to anoint a single candidate with its stamp of approval from among a large field of contenders that includes conservative talk radio host Larry Elder, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox and former Olympian and reality TV personality Caitlyn Jenner.