Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
California
Wildfire Watch
Coronavirus
Inside California Politics
Politics
National and World News
Destination California
Entertainment
Business
Podcasts
BestReviews
NewsNation
Mystery Wire
Video
Traffic Map
Watch Live
Top Stories
Woman tied to dog dragged to death by San Francisco train
Apple’s next iPhone mirrors last year’s, adds more storage
Prosecutors: Tapes capture R. Kelly threatening his victims
Interview: Political analysts discuss frustrations surrounding recall process
Video
Morning
Family Focus
Open For Business
Adopt a Pet
Weather
FOX40 Weather in 40
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Warnings
Sports
Final Quarter
High school football scores
Extra Point: Powered by Ford
Kings
Baseball
Football
49ers
Raiders
Soccer
Community
Community Calendar
Hunger Action Month
Contests
Supporting Small Businesses
Conversations for Change
Save Sac Restaurants
Class of 2021
In Your Neighborhood
Studio40 LIVE
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Rescanning for NextGen TV
Advertise With FOX40
FOX40 Digital Solutions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna TV
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at FOX40
Search
Search
Search
Coast Side Clinic
Studio40 LIVE
Posted:
Sep 14, 2021 / 02:12 PM PDT
/
Updated:
Sep 14, 2021 / 02:12 PM PDT
Coast Side Clinic
(916) 603-2000
coastsideclinic.com
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Don't miss
VOTE NOW: Final Quarter’s Friday Night Fan Favorite
Lonnie Wong, FOX40 reporter and Sacramento institution, retires
Video
Exclusive poll: Californians split on Newsom as recall election nears
DMV offers free REAL ID upgrade
Video
More Featured
Latest News
Woman tied to dog dragged to death by San Francisco train
Apple’s next iPhone mirrors last year’s, adds more storage
Prosecutors: Tapes capture R. Kelly threatening his victims
Interview: Political analysts discuss frustrations surrounding recall process
Video
US tribes demand emergency protection for wolves
Sacramento County election official goes over ballot-counting process
Video
More News