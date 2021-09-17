Coast Side Clinic

PLACENTIA, Calif. (KTLA) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly dragged her 8-year-old daughter and a bystander with a vehicle after the child tried to stop her mother from driving under the influence late Thursday night, according to police.

The incident began when the mother, identified as 44-year-old Erin Garcia, decided to leave her mother's home in Placentia, California while she was still apparently intoxicated, the Placentia Police Department stated in a news release.