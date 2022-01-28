One thing most people don’t enjoy about the months of January – April is it means it’s time for tax season. Filing tax returns and understanding tax law is something most people dread due to the complexity and time it can take in order to feel “confident” about their tax returns. Fortunately, there are professionals that genuinely enjoy helping out during this stressful time of year.



Allen Cooper (Enrolled Agent and Owner of Coastline Tax Services) has been able to help many people and businesses with their tax preparation needs over the last decade. His professional expertise allows him to file returns for U.S. citizens all across the country, even though more than half of his clients are here in California. He takes pride in making sure each tax return reaches its full potential of accuracy, while finding all the deductions and credits taxpayers qualify for.



Along with his tax business, he enjoys educating people about taxes on social media in a fun and upbeat way with his persona known as Wild Allen (Found on Instagram and TikTok @allen_coop08). His videos combine silly dance moves and helpful tax information which help break the stereotype of the “boring tax professional” personality.



So whether you need help with filing your tax return or just want to have some laughs from watching funny tax tip videos, Allen Cooper with Coastline Tax Services is here for you.



Website: www.coastlinetaxservices.com

