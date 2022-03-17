End Of the Rainbow (by 8 oz coconut)
1 oz Jameson Black Barrel
0.50oz Goldschlagers
1oz Peach Brandy
1oz Peach Schnapps
0.50oz Benedictine
4 oz Sweet and Sour
Splash Bitters and simple syrup shake and pour over ice.
Garnish with sour rainbow candy strip
St Patty’s Shaved Shamrocks (by 8 oz coconut)
5oz Pineapple Juice
1oz Midori
1.5oz Baileys Colada
0.5oz Absolut Elyx
Splash of bitters. Shake with and pour over ice. Floater of midori and coconut cream. Mix with straw before drinking un glass or coconut.
@realcoconutguy
