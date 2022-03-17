End Of the Rainbow (by 8 oz coconut)



1 oz Jameson Black Barrel

0.50oz Goldschlagers

1oz Peach Brandy

1oz Peach Schnapps

0.50oz Benedictine

4 oz Sweet and Sour

Splash Bitters and simple syrup shake and pour over ice.

Garnish with sour rainbow candy strip





St Patty’s Shaved Shamrocks (by 8 oz coconut)



5oz Pineapple Juice

1oz Midori

1.5oz Baileys Colada

0.5oz Absolut Elyx



Splash of bitters. Shake with and pour over ice. Floater of midori and coconut cream. Mix with straw before drinking un glass or coconut.



@realcoconutguy

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction