From The Mojave to Sacramento, Colletta’s Cacti brings a tiny piece of the desert to you, wherever you might call home. Cacti are great even for the person who “kills everything, including succulents” as they require very minimal maintenance. Each tiny cactus arrangement that’s created comes in a hand painted pot that symbolizes Lauren’s love of nature and the earth we have been gifted. Be friends over on her Instagram! @Collettas_Cacti





special offer

Mention that you saw the segment on studio40 live this week and receive 15% off your entire cactus purchase on 11/18 only.