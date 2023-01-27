The World-Famous Popovich Comedy Pet Theater is a family-oriented blend of the unique comedy and circus skills of Gregory Popovich, and the talents of his furry co-stars. There are more than 25 pets in the show, each one has been rescued from animal shelters and given a new lease on life! They love to perform their skills and stunts on stage. Dogs, housecats, parrots, doves, mini-Pig Lucy and special guest star mini horse Mr. Diamond.

Gregory Popovich Gold medal winner in Paris and France. Special award winner in Monte Carlo. Popovich show has been selected “Best Family attraction” and Gregory himself voted “Entertainer of the Year”!

Show is good for all ages. 90 minutes – no intermission



https://popovichtheater.eventbrite.com