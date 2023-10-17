The 25th Healthy Community Day is on Saturday, October 21. This free to the public event will provide the community with a chance to focus on their health. Anyone can come to the Fruitridge Community Collaborative — 4625 44th Street Sacramento, CA 95820 — on Saturday from 10-2 to pick up free groceries, get free health screenings, diapers, haircuts and more. Attendees can learn more about health care coverage and get help with enrollment. CoHeWo will also be recruiting for positions that start at $25 per hour. Learn more at CoHeWo.org

