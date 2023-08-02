Conchitas started as a food truck and now is a full bakery and concha wholesaler. The goal for the company is to uplift and support women and people of color in business. They started with their concha ice cream sandwich and fun coffees and now make really innovative new creative flavors of filled and flavored conchas–like maple bacon conchas they make into breakfast sandwiches,or arroz con leche filled conchas. Everything made in house. Their ice cream company in house is scoop love who makes all of their custom flavors: horchata, vegan mexican hot cocoa, etc. Their coffee is roasted locally by the first female coffee roaster in the us. As a former tv reporter–storytelling is important, conchitas is all about people’s stories. Her goal is to create a space for everyone to feel joy, hence the pink everywhere. A little disneyland in the middle of the valley and hopefully around the US.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction