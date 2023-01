Blend your own Bottle of Wine just like a winemaker!

Camping and Glamping at the vineyard available as well!

Just over one hour drive from Sacramento at Conduit wine at Gold Dust Vineyard in Fair Play in El Dorado Co.

Conduit wine & Tag + Jug Cider at Gold Dust Vineyard

6100 Gray Rock Road

Somerset, CA 95684

www.conduitwine.com

On sale on Eventbrite

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/create-your-own-cuvee-blend-your-own-bottle-tickets-237670377497