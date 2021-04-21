Connected Technology was created to help our customers easily make the transition to efficient, reliable, and economical energy management. We focus primarily on the installation of electric vehicle chargers, whole house battery systems (like the Tesla Powerwall), and solar. But, we provide all types of residential electrical services. We strive to treat people like we want to be treated. Our technicians and office staff are competent, insightful and creative in the use of their skills. Experience our celebrated customer service and call or message us today!

Connected Technology

(916) 824-1800

connected-technology.com

facebook and instagram @connected-technology