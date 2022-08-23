The Corvette Channel started out in October of 2018 filming and showing Corvette Owners how to install parts on their cars so they could save money by installing the parts themselves on YouTube. But I started getting requests for me to do the work instead. So I decided to open up a business installing Corvette accessories for them and it has now blossomed into a Full Time Business. I have expanded to working on all kinds of cars and I became a Ceramic Pro Dealer the beginning of this year.

We decided to put on this Car Show for many reasons, but it was something that we always wanted to do so I am getting a chance to do it!!

A lot of the cars that will be at the show I have worked on in some manner.



August 25th thru August 27th

Doors Open Thursday at 4 PM and Friday 9:00 AM and Saturday at 7:00 AM

The Silver State Pavilion at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Nevada

Go to www.corvettecamaroinvasionreno.com or www.corvettechannel.com and go to the events section

916-412-7268

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction