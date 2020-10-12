Cosmos: Possible Worlds – Discussion Guide

COSMOS: Possible Worlds translates the revelations of science into a lavishly transporting experience, taking audiences on a series of spiritual voyages of exploration. The new season will reveal previously uncharted realms, including lost worlds and worlds to come, and those that we may one day inhabit in a thrilling future we can still have. Now you can dive deeper into your exploration with a free downloadable discussion guide!

This episode-by-episode Educational Discussion Guide serves as a companion to this season of COSMOS: Possible Worlds. The guide features an educational curriculum designed for distribution to high school students and can serve as a great resource to teachers, parents, and students!