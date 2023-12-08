Cräveble ships deliciously authentic restaurant dishes from neighborhoods, not nearby. Restaurant-prepared blast-chilled dishes are shipped to and from different cities across seven Western states at less-than-menu prices due to no tips, no taxes, and no service fees. The dishes are lovingly prepared by independently owned neighborhood restaurants, shipped within 48 hours and ready to defrost, reheat and eat in just three minutes. Dozens of selections are available online at https://craveble.com



special offer

First order get 25% off



Craveble.com