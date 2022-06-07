Come out to Jackrabbit Brewing Co. Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 1 pm to 3 pm and pour a beautiful ocean scene on wood! No experience necessary. You will be walked through the process of creating a great piece of art! All supplies are included. Please note: due to the nature of the product being used this event is recommended for ages 13 and up. Cost is $50 per person and includes all supplies and a $5 bar credit. Please arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the event to have time to place your order with the bartenders. Event begins promptly at 1 pm! Email Carrie at creativelycarrie@gmail.com with any questions!

