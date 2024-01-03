Credit Unions for Kids Wine Auction – 2023 $1.7 Million Raised for Eleven Ca/NV CMN Hospitals
UC Davis Children’s Hospital
4301 X St
Sacramento CA 95817
Date of Event: 2024 – MARCH 15th
Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel CA
SOLD OUT ($2,750 per seat)
by: Kelly Symone
Posted:
Updated:
Credit Unions for Kids Wine Auction – 2023 $1.7 Million Raised for Eleven Ca/NV CMN Hospitals
UC Davis Children’s Hospital
4301 X St
Sacramento CA 95817
Date of Event: 2024 – MARCH 15th
Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel CA
SOLD OUT ($2,750 per seat)