All American Rib Cookoff

Saturday August 27, 21022

Gates Open 11am Rib Tasting 12pm

Recreation Park 123 Recreation Dr Auburn, CA 95603

The event is free to attend, Rib Tasting is $35

916-995-3444

www.allamericanribcookoff.com

https://cvu.ticketspice.com/all-american-rib-cookoff

