Get to Know the Inspirational Selva Family



With the holidays in full swing, many of us are caught up in the hustle and bustle of seasonal festivities. While it can be an exciting time of year for some, others struggle with difficult living conditions and lack of resources.



That’s why The Selva Family takes initiative to help those in need all around the world. Jett and Ariana Selva are the creators of CRISAN Hair & Skin Care, an organic line of beauty products that is suitable for the whole family! The brand name was inspired by their 5 children: Celeste, Rigdon, Indrani, Sarah, and Savannah.



Just in time for the holiday season, the Selva Family built a factory in Jett’s home country of Sri Lanka , which provided employment for 250 people in need. Each of those employees were given a coconut tree, so they had an additional means of making money.



November is a special time for the Selva’s because it is the birth month of 3 of their children. To celebrate, The Selva Family wanted to spread love to those who need it most.



A community known as Prithipura in Sri Lanka experienced a hard loss with no visitors due to COVID-19, and endured severe flooding. This community relies on tourism and contributions from those willing to help.



The Selva Family made a charitable donation that helped nearly 300 children in Prithipura by providing them with enough food, clothing, and supplies to last a few months.



Additionally, the Selva’s have pledged to give away 100,000 meals every year. Through the use of social media and other platforms, this inspirational family hopes to serve others around the globe and promote love, compassion, and charity as much as possible.



Get an inside look at their humanitarian projects via their Instagram account @TheSelvaFamily





