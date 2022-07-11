Break free at ArtMix, the Crocker’s most fun-filled evening extravaganza that is bursting with live performances, DJed music, festive food and drinks, creative artmaking, and so much more! Expect the unexpected with new imaginative themes each month. However, there is one thing you can always count on: ArtMix puts the art in party!

Taste the sweet life at this ArtMix overflowing with food to eat and delightful treats to see in Wayne Thiebaud: A Celebration, 1920–2021. Sample a dazzling array of fine food, delicious desserts, and wonderful wine artfully paired with the sweet beats of a DJ, colorful live performances, and candy-inspired art activities.