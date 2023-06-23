Crunch Fitness Market Square, doors opening this August! Founding 500 new member reservations available now! Go to www.crunch.com/locations/marketsquare to learn more and reserve your rate and become one of Crunch Market Square Founding Members! $1 down, first month free, monthly dues starting at just $9.99! Crunch Fitness begins their countdown to Market Square with a massive presale event 7/15/2023 at Market Square, 1739 Arden Way, Sacramento! Reserve your rate and mark our calendars for the fitness event of the year!! With class demos, meet with certified personal trainers, special enrollments and new member swag, raffles and giveaways – including 3 1-year memberships that will be given away!! You don’t want to miss this event!

