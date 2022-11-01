Performing at the Honky Tonk Harvest, November 2nd



A grand prize winner in the Nashville Music City Song Festival and multi-finalist in the American Song Festival, Covert’s songs have been featured on “The wonder years” Disney/abc TV, “Barb and Star” Lionsgate films (featuring Jimmy Buffet and Reba Mcentire). “The Sopranos” (a&e network tv), TNN (The Nashville network), VH1 “Driven” (featuring Grammy winner, Usher), “The fabulous life of country stars” (VH1), MTV, ABC TV “General Hospital” and in Hollywood movies, worldwide overhead retail store radio, games and advertisements. He has done shows with War, Tower of Power, Sons of Champlin, Simon & Garfunkel, Chad & Jeremy, Gary US Bonds, Lady Bo (Bo Diddley’s lady guitarist) and performed with members of Sly and the Family Stone, Pam Tillis’, Tommy Castro’s and John Lee Hooker’s bands



CRYSTALIMAGEBAND.WEEBLY.COM

