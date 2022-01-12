Culler Beauty

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KSWB) — Police are investigating a "suspicious" fire that damaged the home of Nathan Fletcher, chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, and former state lawmaker Lorena Gonzalez.

The fire was reported early Wednesday at the house near Euclid Avenue, south of University Avenue, in City Heights. It belongs to the family of Gonzalez and Fletcher, who could be seen speaking to police and firefighters outside.