Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
California Connection
Inside California Politics
Political Connection
Wildfire Watch
National and World News
Entertainment
Conversations for Change
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pandemic Solutions: Pass or Fail
Podcasts
Watch Live
NewsNation
Mystery Wire
Top Stories
Fire burns near Highway 12, Travis AFB
Drugs reported in Halloween candy after Southern California event
UNLV football will be first with fans at Raiders’ stadium
Blue Ridge Fire in Yorba Linda prompts evacuations
Live
Coronavirus
Morning
Destination California
In Your Neighborhood
Uplifting You
Open For Business
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Weather
FOX40 Weather in 40
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Kings
Football
49ers
Raiders
Soccer
Racing
Studio40 LIVE
Open Enrollment
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Community Calendar
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna TV
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at FOX40
Search
Search
Search
Cyber Proud
Studio40 LIVE
Posted:
Oct 26, 2020 / 01:44 PM PDT
/
Updated:
Oct 26, 2020 / 01:44 PM PDT
More Info:
cyberproud.org
facebook.com/cyberproudtalent
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Early vote total surpasses 2016; GOP slowly narrowing gap
Trump votes in Fla. before rallies; Biden focuses on Pa.
Here’s why Biden and Trump are laser focused on fracking
Video
Golden 1 Center to open as voting center
Video
Here’s how Hunter Biden became a campaign issue
Political analysts discuss final 2020 presidential debate
Video
Debate quiz: Who said it? Biden or Trump?
Who won the Trump-Biden debate? 6 key moments from the final showdown
Video
Who is Kristen Welker? Meet the moderator of the final US presidential debate
More Your Local Election Headquarters
Don't miss
Conversations for Change: Submit suggestions
Video
Conversations for Change: Cathy Thao
Video
Conversations for Change: James ‘Faygo’ Clark
Video
A user’s guide to the statewide propositions on the November ballot
Video
More Featured
Latest News
Fire burns near Highway 12, Travis AFB
Drugs reported in Halloween candy after Southern California event
UNLV football will be first with fans at Raiders’ stadium
Blue Ridge Fire in Yorba Linda prompts evacuations
Live
As virus resurges, so does fear of more economic pain ahead
Dunkin’ shares hit all-time high after holding buyout talks
More News