Christian Youth Theater develops character and creativity through quality theater arts training that brings families and communities together while reﬂecting Jesus. With Chapters in both Folsom, Roseville and Rocklin, CYT is an after-school theater-arts educational program for stu- dents ages 5-18. They oﬀer classes in drama, dance, voice and other specialty classes, as well as Broadway-style performance opportunities in fall, winter and spring plus the most fun musi- cal-theater day camps in the summer.



Big Fish the Musical Date of Event: November 3-11

2401 Olympus Drive, Roseville (Valley Springs Church)

Ticket information: $19 online/$20 at the door

cytsacramento.org/shows